MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 11%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.72 and last traded at $136.73, approximately 354,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 114,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

