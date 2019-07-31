Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.19. Michael Kors shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 3,398,131 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,295 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 740,903 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,856 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,172 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.