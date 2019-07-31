MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $3,313.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031217 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004789 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,507,608 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

