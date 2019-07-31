MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.01

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 25243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 20.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $342,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 51.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

