MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

