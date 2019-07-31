Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

