Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21,807.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $762.80. 2,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.74 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

