Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.22

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 3635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of State National Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.19.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,470,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Methanex by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,366,000 after purchasing an additional 993,793 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 364,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Methanex by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 254,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 620,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

