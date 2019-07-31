Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Meritor had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Meritor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70 EPS.

MTOR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 1,474,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

In other Meritor news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodger L. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

