Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 233,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

