Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.96. 28,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,380. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68.

