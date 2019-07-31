Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after purchasing an additional 174,360 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. 1,742,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

