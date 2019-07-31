Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 145,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 11,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,661 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,576,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 543,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,095,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

