Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of TWLO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,761. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $252,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $3,021,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,984 shares of company stock worth $22,011,433. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

