Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 769 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 15,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.