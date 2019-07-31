Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30.

