Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,358 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

SPYD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 95,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,681. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06.

