Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 108,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

