Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 296,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $481.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.33. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director James M. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

