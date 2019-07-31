Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $10.09 on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,919. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,440 shares in the company, valued at $23,320,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,024,200. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

