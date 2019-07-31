Mengis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 44.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 77.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.17. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

