Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 5.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.47, 2,625,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,464,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.10 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 850,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

