Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

