Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.22, but opened at $79.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medpace shares last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 25,643 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.