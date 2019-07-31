Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Jam Partners, L.P. Sells 51,336 Shares

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jam Partners, L.P. sold 51,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $162,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MDLY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 90,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.40. Medley Management Inc has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.21% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

