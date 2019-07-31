Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Trading Up 0.3%

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.35, approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46.

About Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

