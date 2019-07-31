McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,295. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In related news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,759.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $323,454.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,575 shares of company stock valued at $416,974. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

