McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,895. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.15. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

