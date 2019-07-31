Matrix AI Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, LBank and HADAX. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $480,655.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 613,903,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,754,993 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io, HADAX, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

