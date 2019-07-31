MassGrid (MGD) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $473.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,863.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.02191199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00971189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.03334862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00820723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00060648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00685928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00186378 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,291,363 coins and its circulating supply is 74,024,137 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

