Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.25

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.25 and last traded at $159.29, with a volume of 612240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $2,950,288.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,231,633.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,168 shares of company stock worth $34,717,402. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Masimo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,734,000 after buying an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $53,357,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

