Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.25

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.25 and last traded at $159.29, with a volume of 612240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $2,950,288.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,231,633.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $4,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,288.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,168 shares of company stock worth $34,717,402. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Masimo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after buying an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,734,000 after buying an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $53,357,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Masimo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
