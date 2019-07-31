Masco Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.41.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 271.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 305.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

