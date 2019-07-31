Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.75. 1,401,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,297. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $246.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at $36,824,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.