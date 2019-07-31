Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.40.

MLM opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

