Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,081. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

