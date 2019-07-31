Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,868,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 5,328,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

