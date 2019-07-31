Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $96.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

