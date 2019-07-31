Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-8.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.65.

Several research firms have commented on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 577,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $236,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.