Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

MRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 9,585,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Capital One Financial raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

