Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) to Issue GBX 3.87 Dividend

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMG. Man Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

