Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,992. The stock has a market cap of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

