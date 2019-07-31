Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $32.80. Makita shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 3,380 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

