MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Update

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,400 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 54,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.39.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 727,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 36.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 11,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.76.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

