Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 6.1% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of USMV stock remained flat at $$63.38 on Wednesday. 639,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

