Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Sells 706 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

FREL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

