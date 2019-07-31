Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

