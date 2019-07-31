Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Acquires 625 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 669.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,255,000 after acquiring an additional 316,186 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total value of $8,693,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.32. 34,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $212.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

