Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $989,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 194,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,304. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $139.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $232.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.