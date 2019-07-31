Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $23,428,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,969 shares of company stock worth $15,222,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

