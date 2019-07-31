Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $757,000 Investment in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,089,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after buying an additional 684,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STI. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

